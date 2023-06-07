Richard D. Mcbee Purchases 10,631 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
