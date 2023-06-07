Richard D. Mcbee Purchases 10,631 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Featured Stories

