John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 1,279 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $613.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

