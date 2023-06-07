Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $22,857.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.12, for a total transaction of $21,012.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $228.78 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

