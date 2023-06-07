Richard Scott Blackley Sells 14,683 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $6,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.