Richard Scott Blackley Sells 14,683 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Oscar Health Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
