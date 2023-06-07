ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 8,711 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $68,207.13. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,750.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

ON24 Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

