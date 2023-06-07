David M. Stryker Purchases 2,500 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huntsman Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,501,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,942,000 after buying an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

