Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.