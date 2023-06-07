Scott Medhurst Sells 700 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$109.16 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Toromont Industries

A number of brokerages have commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.43.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.