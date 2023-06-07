Scott Medhurst Sells 700 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00.
TSE:TIH opened at C$109.16 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
