Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Bevan Tarratt Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Bevan Tarratt purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($30,463.58).
Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt bought 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).
