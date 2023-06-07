Sara Kenkare-Mitra Sells 4,092 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alector Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.78.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Alector by 342.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
