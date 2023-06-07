Neil Desai Sells 4,982 Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,363.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AADI opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 35.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

