Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $11.17

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,431 shares of company stock worth $21,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

