Michael D. Blaszyk Buys 71,915 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ImmunityBio

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

