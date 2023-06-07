John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Down 1.9 %
Arista Networks stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
