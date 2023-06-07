Brian A. Selmo Buys 400 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Brian A. Selmo bought 400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,172.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SOR stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Source Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $40.47.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

About Source Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

