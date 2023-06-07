Graham Dooley Buys 171,897 Shares of 1414 Degrees Limited (ASX:14D) Stock

1414 Degrees Limited (ASX:14DGet Rating) insider Graham Dooley bought 171,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,313.82 ($6,830.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

1414 Degrees Limited offers thermal energy storage systems for networks and industries in Australia. It provides heat and electricity from renewable energy sources. The company was formerly known as Latent Heat Storage Pty Ltd. 1414 Degrees Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Melrose Park, Australia.

