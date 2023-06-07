Edward P. Grace III Buys 1,157 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,390.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE MCI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $14.88.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

