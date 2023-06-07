Edward P. Grace III Buys 1,157 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III bought 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,390.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE MCI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $14.88.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
