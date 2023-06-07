John J. Masterson Acquires 1,300 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John J. Masterson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $10,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,320 shares in the company, valued at $942,628. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.