Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

