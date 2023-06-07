Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CRO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Eugene Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $134,511.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

