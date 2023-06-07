Insider Buying: Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Purchases 161 Shares of Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) insider Mark Joiner acquired 161 shares of Latitude Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$86.99 ($57.61) per share, with a total value of A$14,005.07 ($9,274.88).

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.84.

Latitude Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Sunday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Latitude Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Latitude Group

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in instalments and lending business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides various installment products to support customers, the merchants, and other commercial partners. The company also offers lending products comprising credit cards, personal loans, and motor loans through commercial partners, as well as various channels, such as direct, online, and by phone.

