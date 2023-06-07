Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
