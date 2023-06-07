Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 537,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.