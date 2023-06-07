Shawn Wallace Buys 50,000 Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 50,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Shawn Wallace purchased 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

CVE:TORQ opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. Torq Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

