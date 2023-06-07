James M. Kilts Buys 9,023 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts acquired 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $17,053.47. Following the purchase, the director now owns 522,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,751.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADV stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

