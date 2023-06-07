Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Director J. Patrick Galleher Acquires 1,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. Patrick Galleher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, J. Patrick Galleher acquired 1,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00.

ISDR opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISDR. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

