Sudip Banerjee Sells 6,000 Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Stock

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) Director Sudip Banerjee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $17,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Startek Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of SRT stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Startek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Startek, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Startek in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

