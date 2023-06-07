Tae Jung Kim Sells 940 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,481.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,470.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coupang stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coupang by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coupang by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology grew its position in Coupang by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Coupang by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after acquiring an additional 849,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

