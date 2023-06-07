Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Insider Buys $18,251.85 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) insider Ryan Greenawalt purchased 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,251.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,316 shares in the company, valued at $776,631.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

