Patrick F. Donovan Sells 949 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $18,049.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,101.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

ESMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 385,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 920.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

