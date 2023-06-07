James Daniel Fay Sells 93,093 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $855.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.45.

Get Matterport alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matterport by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 175,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matterport Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.