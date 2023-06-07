Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 15th, Brian Richard Hole sold 100 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,500.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

