Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells $82,569.57 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $82,569.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $102,912.15.

On Thursday, March 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 18,517 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,952.03.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

