Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.