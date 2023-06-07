Mark Eisner Sells 1,090 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.
  • On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

