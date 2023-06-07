Mark Eisner Sells 1,090 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $20,524.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

