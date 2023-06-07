Molly Henderson Sells 1,960 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) CFO Molly Henderson sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $22,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,653.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
