Geoffrey Hill Acquires 400,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Hill purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($39,735.10).

The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for rare earth, scandium, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship properties include the La Paz project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; and Halleck Creek project situated in Wyoming, the United States.

