Michael T. Putziger Purchases 1,645 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,645 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 29.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 34.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.