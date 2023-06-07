Elizabeth Sandler Buys 1,200 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $23,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,639.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $726,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 285,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

