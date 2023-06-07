Victoria Baltrus Sells 5,267 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $37,659.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSCR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,207 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $119,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

