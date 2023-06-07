Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Buys $33,462.00 in Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 3,900 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,510,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,026.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Southland in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

