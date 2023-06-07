Melinda Snowden Purchases 4,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Melinda Snowden acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.11 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,444.00 ($18,837.09).

Megaport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

