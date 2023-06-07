Insider Selling: NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells 2,570 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NerdWallet Price Performance
NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $825.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,076.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Institutional Trading of NerdWallet
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.