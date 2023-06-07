Steven Vattuone Sells 14,249 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 14,249 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $112,709.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,314.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 14,081 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $127,855.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 300 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 100 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $195,192.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

ON24 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ON24 by 626.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 665,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ON24 by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

