Edward Morrow Atkinson III Sells 6,250 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
89bio Stock Performance
Shares of ETNB opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

