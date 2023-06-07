Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$116,270.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,270.00.
Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
CRWN stock opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About Crown Capital Partners
Further Reading
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.