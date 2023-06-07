Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$116,270.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,270.00.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

CRWN stock opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

