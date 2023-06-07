Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -2.39, suggesting that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -269.68% Allied Healthcare Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Regenerative Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 588.25%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Allied Healthcare Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$3.93 million ($0.11) -1.78 Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.00 -$5.36 million ($1.34) 0.00

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Healthcare Products. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Healthcare Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

