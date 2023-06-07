Jennifer Mcmanus Sells 1,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GATX Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of GATX stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Institutional Trading of GATX
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.