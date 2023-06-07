Jennifer Mcmanus Sells 1,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GATX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after buying an additional 151,621 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

