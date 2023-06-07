Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,886 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Roku by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

