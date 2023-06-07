Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

