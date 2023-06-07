Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
FOLD stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
Featured Articles
