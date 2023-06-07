Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 68,900 Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$134,603.04.

On Friday, May 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 34,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$75,275.55.

WildBrain stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.25. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WILD shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

